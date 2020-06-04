WHO, Experts Raise Concern Over Mexico, Latin America As COVID-19 Cases Rise; Russia Receives More U.S. Ventilators; Cases Continue To Increase In India, Pakistan
AFRICA
Reuters: Uganda health workers say they lack vital equipment to fight COVID-19 (Biryabarema, 6/3).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: ‘Hunger or murder’: Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence (Bhalla, 6/3).
ASIA
AP: Pandemic hits poorest hardest as India, Pakistan cases jump (Lederer/Kurtenbach, 6/4).
AP: Amid virus, those in India’s largest slum help one another (Arthur, 6/4).
Reuters: Thailand’s one million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes (Kuhakan/Wongcha-um, 6/3).
U.N. News: Asian countries urged to honor right to freedom of expression, over pandemic fear (6/3).
EUROPE
AP: Italy opens borders ahead of neighbors, still eyed warily (Barry et al., 6/3).
Reuters: Russia gets more U.S. ventilators as coronavirus cases climb (Kiselyova, 6/4).
LATIN AMERICA
NPR: Latin America Becomes A New Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic (Reeves/Kahn, 6/3).
Washington Post: Latin America had time to prepare for the coronavirus. It couldn’t stop the inevitable (McCoy, 6/3).
Xinhua: WHO especially worried about Central and South America: WHO chief (6/4).
MIDDLE EAST
NPR: After Reopening Schools, Israel Orders Them To Shut If COVID-19 Cases Are Discovered (Estrin, 6/3).
NORTH AMERICA
Foreign Policy: Is Mexico The Next Coronavirus Epicenter? (Quinn, 6/3).
The Hill: ‘Anti-vaxxers’ are organizing even before a coronavirus vaccine is developed (Srikanth, 6/3).
Washington Post: Mexico issues highest daily tally of coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 (Sheridan, 6/4).
Washington Post: ‘This is what happens to us’ (Samuels et al., 6/3).