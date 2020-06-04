menu

U.S. Vaccine Initiative To Work With 7 Pharmaceutical Companies On 5 Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates

Jun 04, 2020

Bloomberg: White House Works With Seven Drugmakers in ‘Warp Speed’ Push
“The White House is working with seven pharmaceutical companies as part of its ‘Warp Speed’ coronavirus vaccine program, including a bet on a rapid-but-unproven genetic technology. The companies include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Moderna Inc., and the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, as well as two other firms, according to two people familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump was briefed Tuesday on the latest details on the project, according to one of the people…” (Griffin/Jacobs, 6/3).

Additional coverage of Operation Warp Speed is available from New York Times and Reuters.

