Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO, Equal Access To Potential Vaccine

Colorado Sun: WHO cuts will lead to maternal and childhood deaths across the world

Stephen Berman, director at the Center for Global Health at Colorado School of Public Health and pediatrician at the University of Colorado and the Children’s Hospital (6/4).

Devex: Building on past success to prevent a COVID-19-related food crisis

Niranjali Amerasinghe, executive director of ActionAid USA, and Alberta Guerra, senior policy analyst at ActionAid USA and ActionAid’s liaison with the Committee on World Food Security, IFAD, and FAO (6/4).

Devex: Government leaders and Gavi must do something new for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines

Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser for Médecins Sans Frontières’ Access Campaign (6/4).

Devex: Why we need the conscience keepers to end this pandemic

Anuradha Gupta, deputy CEO at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (6/4).

Forbes: U.S. Withdrawal From WHO Is Sad For Global Health And Bad For America

Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health and director of global health at McGill University and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre (6/3).

The Hill: We can’t combat the COVID-19 pandemic without public health investment

Linda P. Fried, dean and DeLamar professor of public health at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health (6/3).

IPS: How the Great Lockdown Saved Lives

Pragyan Deb, economist in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, and colleagues (6/3).

IPS: The Curious Case of Covid-19 in Africa

Eunice G. Kamwendo, economist and strategic adviser, and Chaltu Daniel Kalbessa, UNDP fellow and strategic analyst, both with UNDP Africa (6/3).

New York Times: China Doesn’t Want a New World Order. It Wants This One

Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary of India and India’s ambassador to China from January 2016 to October 2017 (6/4).

New York Times: Our Next Crisis Will Be Caring for Survivors of Covid-19

Robert Klitzman, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (6/4).

POLITICO: Why Covid-19 Threatens Military Readiness — and How School Lunch Can Help

John R. Allen, president of the Brookings Institution, retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, and member of Mission: Readiness (6/4).

Project Syndicate: A COVID-19 Response for the World’s Poor

Erik Berglöf, director of the Institute of Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science; Gordon Brown, United Nations special envoy for global education, chair of the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, and chair of the Advisory Board for the Catalyst Foundation; Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand and former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme; and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board chair of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and distinguished fellow at the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution (6/3).

Project Syndicate: Redefining National Security for the Post-Pandemic World

Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America and professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University (6/3).

STAT: Oxford, AstraZeneca Covid-19 deal reinforces ‘vaccine sovereignty.’ We need a people’s vaccine instead

Kayum Ahmed, director of the Access and Accountability Division of the Open Society Foundations (6/4).

The Telegraph: Animal medicine might play a crucial role in developing the sought-after coronavirus vaccine

Michael Francis, member of the U.K. Vaccine Network and U.K. Science Partnership for Animal and Plant Health (6/3).

Washington Post: Trump irresponsibly abandons the WHO while the pandemic surges in less developed nations

Editorial Board (6/3).