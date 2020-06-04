menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Devex Examines Trump Administration’s Africa Policy, Discusses Continent’s Priorities With USAID Africa Bureau Chief

Jun 04, 2020

Devex: Taking stock of the Trump administration’s Africa policy
“The Trump administration’s Africa policy has had fits and starts, and while there are some promising developments, several experts told Devex that the framing of Africa policy as part of a U.S. competition with China and others is not winning it friends on the continent. The United States may have provided billions of dollars over the years to the continent — particularly through programs such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which has saved billions of lives — and may be the ‘single most important development partner,’ but it seems clear that Africa just doesn’t rank that high in U.S. priorities when compared to other regions, Gyude Moore, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former Liberian minister of public works, told Devex…” (Saldinger, 6/4).

Devex: USAID Africa chief outlines priorities across the continent
“Devex sits down with Christopher Maloney, acting assistant administrator at the USAID Bureau for Africa, to talk about the agency’s priorities, China, trade, and private sector engagement…” (Saldinger, 6/4).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.