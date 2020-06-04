Devex Examines Trump Administration’s Africa Policy, Discusses Continent’s Priorities With USAID Africa Bureau Chief

Devex: Taking stock of the Trump administration’s Africa policy

“The Trump administration’s Africa policy has had fits and starts, and while there are some promising developments, several experts told Devex that the framing of Africa policy as part of a U.S. competition with China and others is not winning it friends on the continent. The United States may have provided billions of dollars over the years to the continent — particularly through programs such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which has saved billions of lives — and may be the ‘single most important development partner,’ but it seems clear that Africa just doesn’t rank that high in U.S. priorities when compared to other regions, Gyude Moore, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former Liberian minister of public works, told Devex…” (Saldinger, 6/4).

Devex: USAID Africa chief outlines priorities across the continent

“Devex sits down with Christopher Maloney, acting assistant administrator at the USAID Bureau for Africa, to talk about the agency’s priorities, China, trade, and private sector engagement…” (Saldinger, 6/4).