U.S., Taiwan Convene Pacific Islands Virtual Dialogue To Discuss COVID-19 Response

U.S. Department of State: Virtual Pacific Islands Dialogue on COVID-19 Assistance

“The United States and Taiwan are enhancing our important cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. … As part of that effort, on June 3, 2020, senior representatives … convened a virtual dialogue to strengthen the coordination of COVID-19 assistance in the Pacific and discuss the ‘Taiwan model’ that has successfully combated the spread of the virus. Launched in 2019, the Pacific Islands Dialogue (PID) is a platform for the United States and Taiwan to explore ways to increase our cooperation to meet the development needs of Taiwan’s diplomatic partners in the Pacific. Recognizing the significant impact of COVID-19 in the region, convening the virtual PID was an opportunity to identify gaps in COVID-19 assistance and to develop a coordinated response to fill them…” (6/4).