Devex: Opinion: How to simultaneously tackle malaria and COVID-19

Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (4/28).

Forbes: The Great Lockdown Is Saving Lives While Increasing Poverty And Hunger Globally

Yuwa Hedrick-Wong, chief economics commentator at Forbes Asia and visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (4/28).

The Hill: Washing our hands of the coronavirus

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) (4/27).

The Hill: Putin must stop exploiting coronavirus for geopolitical gain

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (4/27).

The Hill: Learning from COVID-19 for the coming pandemics

Felicia Goodrum Sterling, virologist, president-elect of the American Society of Virology, fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, and professor and scientist at the University of Arizona, and James Alwine, virologist and fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, and visiting professor at the University of Arizona (4/27).

IPS: SDGs: the Challenge to Improve Lives After the COVID-19 Crisis

Alexander Trepelkov, officer-in-charge of the Division for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the U.N.’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) (4/27).

The Lancet Global Health: Decolonizing COVID-19

Editorial Board (5/1).

The Lancet Global Health: COVID-19 pandemic in West Africa

Melisa Martinez-Alvarez with the Medical Research Council Unit in The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and colleagues (5/1).

New Humanitarian: African elections and COVID-19: A crisis of legitimacy

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, senior managing legal officer at the Open Society Foundations (4/27).

New York Times: Covid-19: Lessons From the Yanomami

Bruce Albert, anthropologist (4/27).

New York Times: How Trump and His Team Covered Up the Coronavirus in Five Days

Ryan Goodman, professor at New York University School of Law, and Danielle Schulkin, student at New York University School of Law (4/28).

Project Syndicate: How South Korea Stopped COVID-19 Early

Myoung-hee Kim, epidemiologist and former research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the Center for Health Equity Research at the People’s Health Institute in South Korea (4/27).

Quartz Africa: I am alive because my Kenyan great-grandfather quarantined 100 years ago and here we go again

Carey Baraka, Quartz Africa contributor (4/26).

SciDev.Net: Build diverse food systems for post-COVID-19 world

Trevor Nicholls and colleagues, representatives of the members of the Association of International Research and Development Centers for Agriculture (AIRCA) (4/27).

Scientific American: Comparing COVID-19 Deaths to Flu Deaths Is Like Comparing Apples to Oranges

Jeremy Samuel Faust, instructor at Harvard Medical School and president of the Roomful of Teeth Vocal Arts Project (4/28).

Slate: Lessons From Ebola and Cholera Could Help Us Get Out of This Sooner

Regan Marsh, emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Division of Global Emergency Care and Humanitarian Studies, director of clinical systems at Partners in Health, and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School; and Shada Rouhani, emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Division of Global Emergency Care and Humanitarian Studies, director of emergency and critical care at Partners in Health, and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School (4/27).

Washington Post: Trump and Pompeo need to stop making the WHO a scapegoat for their failures

Editorial Board (4/27).

Washington Post: It’s time to return to globalization. But this time let’s do it right.

Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, king of Jordan (4/27).

Washington Post: Covid-19 quickly kills some while others don’t show symptoms. Can genetics explain this?

Andrea Ganna, group leader at the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland at the University of Helsinki; Benjamin Neale, institute member at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT; Mark Daly, founding chief of the analytic and translational genetics unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and director of the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (4/27).

Washington Post: Pandemic ethics: The case for experiments on human volunteers

Richard Yetter Chappell, assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Miami, and Peter Singer, professor of bioethics in the University Center for Human Values at Princeton University (4/27).

