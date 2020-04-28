Co-Chairs Of Special ASEAN-U.S. Foreign Ministers’ Meeting On COVID-19 Release Joint Statement

U.S. Department of State: Joint Statement From the Co-Chairs of the Special ASEAN-United States Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

In a joint statement, Saleumxay Kommasith, minister of foreign affairs of the Lao PDR, and Michael Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, both co-chairs of the Special ASEAN-United States Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19, discuss ASEAN-U.S. efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the shared commitment to strengthen the ASEAN-U.S. Strategic Partnership (4/26).