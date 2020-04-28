menu

Countries Should Consider WHO Recommendations On COVID-19, DG Tedros Suggests, Saying Some Outbreaks Could Have Been Less Severe If Leaders Acted

Newsweek: WHO Director Says The World Should Have Listened To It About Coronavirus
“The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has advised countries to consider the public health agency’s recommendations when crafting their responses to the coronavirus pandemic. During WHO’s latest press briefing in Geneva on Monday, Ghebreyesus said nations that have approached outbreak management in accordance with the organization’s previous guidelines are currently ‘in a better position’ than others. Ghebreyesus suggested that some outbreaks could have been less extreme if government leaders adopted containment measures earlier to manage the virus’ spread…” (Czachor, 4/27).

CNBC: WHO warns that ‘children will die’ as coronavirus pandemic postpones vaccinations against other diseases (Lovelace, 4/27).

Reuters: WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity (Nebehay/Farge, 4/28).

Reuters: Southern hemisphere countries will have COVID lessons for North: WHO (Nebehay et al., 4/27).

