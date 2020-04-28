India Sees Drop In Overall Mortality Under Lockdown; European Hospitals Fear 2nd Wave Of COVID-19; Number Of U.S. Deaths High During First Weeks Of Pandemic

AFRICA

Financial Times: Low Covid-19 death toll raises hopes Africa may be spared worst (Pilling, 4/27).

The Telegraph: First Ebola, then measles, now Covid-19: Congo faces three simultaneous medical emergencies (Blomfield, 4/27).

ASIA

New York Times: Coronavirus Diplomacy: How China’s Red Cross Serves the Communist Party (Hernández et al., 4/28).

NPR: Despite The Pandemic, India Sees A Drop In Mortality Under Lockdown (Frayer, 4/27).

Reuters: Exclusive: North Korea economic delegation to visit Beijing for food, trade talks — sources (Smith et al., 4/28).

Reuters: Exclusive: More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data shows (Allard et al., 4/27).

Reuters: On Japan’s stretched frontline, doctors and nurses DIY a coronavirus response (Park et al., 4/27).

Wall Street Journal: Japan’s Coronavirus Cases Fall Sharply Without Compulsory Measures (Gale, 4/27).

Wall Street Journal: New Zealand Claims a Victory Over Coronavirus, But Doubts Persist (Pannett, 4/27).

EUROPE

AP: Germany, Britain call for ‘green recovery’ from pandemic (Jordans, 4/27).

Financial Times: U.K.’s National Health Service survives first coronavirus wave (Neville, 4/27).

New York Times: Boris Johnson, Back on the Job, Urges Caution in Easing Covid-19 Rules (Landler/Castle, 4/27).

NPR: Masks Become Compulsory In Germany As Lockdown Restrictions Slowly Ease (Schmitz, 4/27).

Science: Reopening puts Germany’s much-praised coronavirus response at risk (Kupferschmidt/Vogel, 4/27).

Wall Street Journal: European Hospitals Hit Hard by Coronavirus Fear a Resurgence (Stancati et al., 4/27).

Washington Post: Boris Johnson is back after recovering from covid-19 (Booth/Adam, 4/27).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Virus spreads fear through Latin America’s unruly prisons (Vergara/Verza, 4/27).

Reuters: ‘Another pandemic’: In Latin America, domestic abuse rises amid lockdown (Sigal et al., 4/27).

MIDDLE EAST

Wall Street Journal: Iran-Backed Groups in Lebanon and Iraq Seek Public Support Through Coronavirus Fight (Coles/Osseiran, 4/27).

Washington Post: Sickness amid the cedars (Dadouch, 4/27).

NORTH AMERICA

The Atlantic: The Scariest Pandemic Timeline (Khazan, 4/24).

Washington Post: U.S. deaths soared in early weeks of pandemic, far exceeding number attributed to covid-19 (Brown et al., 4/27).