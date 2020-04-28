Research Suggests Association Between COVID-19 Control Measures, Declines In Influenza Activity In Taiwan, Singapore

CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal”: Collateral Benefit of COVID-19 Control Measures on Influenza Activity, Taiwan

Shu-Chen Kuo, attending physician and associate investigator at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology at the National Health Research Institutes in Taiwan, and colleagues discuss research findings that show decreases in influenza diagnoses in Taiwan during the COVID-19 outbreak, noting, “The government of Taiwan took swift action to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) importation and outbreaks. … Although the success of these measures for limiting COVID-19 transmission remains to be determined, nationwide surveillance has shown the rapid decline of influenza activity during the first 12 weeks of 2020 (through March 21) in Taiwan” (4/27).

CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal”: Decreased Influenza Incidence under COVID-19 Control Measures, Singapore

Roy Jiunn Jye Soo, preventative medicine resident in the National University Health System in Singapore, and colleagues discuss research findings that show decreases in influenza activity in Singapore during the COVID-19 outbreak, noting, “We compared indicators of influenza activity in 2020 before and after public health measures were taken to reduce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with the corresponding indicators from 3 preceding years. Influenza activity declined substantially, suggesting that the measures taken for COVID-19 were effective in reducing spread of other viral respiratory diseases” (4/27).