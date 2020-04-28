menu

$90B Needed To Help 700M People In Poor Nations During Pandemic, U.N. Relief Coordinator Says; World Bank To Pay Out $196M To 64 Poorest Countries Next Week

Apr 28, 2020

AP: U.N.: $90 billion could protect 700 million poor in pandemic
“The U.N. humanitarian chief said Monday that $90 billion could provide income support, food, and a health response to the coronavirus pandemic for 700 million of the world’s most vulnerable people — a price tag just 1 percent of the $8 trillion stimulus package the 20 richest countries put in place to safeguard the global economy. Mark Lowcock told a video briefing most experts agree that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t reached the poorest parts of the world, but may peak in the next three to six months…” (Lederer, 4/28).

Reuters: World Bank pandemic bonds will funnel $196 million to 64 poor countries
“A World Bank pandemic funding program will see $195.84 million distributed as soon as next week among 64 of the world’s poorest countries that have reported cases of COVID-19 to help tackle the fast-spreading disease, the lender said on Monday…” (Strohecker, 4/27).

