More News In Global Health

Devex: Are local and international aid worker disparities worsening under COVID-19? (Green, 4/28).

The Guardian: Halt destruction of nature or suffer even worse pandemics, say world’s top scientists (Carrington, 4/27).

MedPage Today: HIV Treatment as Prevention Worked in Australia (Laub, 4/27).

PRI: Discussion: Pandemic exposes health inequities in vulnerable communities (4/27).

PRI: Shutdowns have led to cleaner air quality. Is it sustainable? (4/27).

Reuters: Parasite antigen shows promise as malaria vaccine (Boggs, 4/27).

TIME: The World Health Organization’s Maria Van Kerkhove On Balancing Science, Public Relations and Politics (Ducharme, 4/27).