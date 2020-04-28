Data Show Novel Coronavirus Impacts Children Less While U.K., Italian Experts Investigate Possible Link Between COVID-19, Deadly Syndrome In Children

Reuters: U.K. says some children have died from syndrome linked to COVID-19

“Some children in the United Kingdom with no underlying health conditions have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome which researchers believe to be linked to COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries…” (Faulconbridge/Holton, 4/28).

Wall Street Journal: Consensus Is Emerging That Children Are Less Vulnerable to Coronavirus

“Doctors are increasingly confident that children are less affected by the new coronavirus than adults, a finding that could aid governments considering next steps in reopening economies. … From Wuhan in China, where the outbreak began, to the U.S. and Europe, children are far less likely than adults to suffer gravely from Covid-19, with most showing few symptoms. Available data shows only a tiny proportion have succumbed and died…” (Douglas, 4/27).