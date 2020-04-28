menu

New Humanitarian Examines Potential Link Between Warming Climate, Spread Of Dengue In Latin America

Apr 28, 2020

New Humanitarian: Is global warming driving the spread of dengue across Latin America?
“International scientists have for years warned that climate change is likely to lead to an increase in epidemics caused by pathogens and viruses. While there’s no evidence to link the COVID-19 pandemic to global warming, major ongoing outbreaks of dengue fever in Latin America are currently adding credence to the theory…” (Collins, 4/27).

