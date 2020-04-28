Domestic Violence Cases Set To Rise 20% Worldwide During Pandemic-Related Lockdowns, UNFPA Warns

The Guardian: ‘Calamitous’: domestic violence set to soar by 20% during global lockdown

“At least 15m more cases of domestic violence are predicted around the world this year as a result of pandemic restrictions, according to new data that paints a bleak picture of life for women over the next decade. The U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) has also calculated that tens of millions of women will not be able to access modern contraceptives this year, and millions more girls will undergo female genital mutilation or be married off by 2030. Natalia Kanem, the fund’s executive director, called the findings ‘totally calamitous’…” (Ford, 4/28).