U.N. Agencies Highlight Roles Of Women, Youth, Workers, Refugees In COVID-19 Pandemic

U.N. News: COVID-19: New women-led U.N. initiative aims to save lives and protect livelihoods

“Against the backdrop of the unprecedented global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deputy U.N. chief briefed journalists on Monday about a new women-led initiative that mobilizes support to save lives and protect livelihoods…” (4/27).

U.N. News: Tap youth talent to tackle COVID-19 crisis and beyond, U.N. chief tells Security Council

“Even amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries must do more to harness the talents of young people to address the crisis and its aftermath, the U.N. Secretary-General told the Security Council on Monday during a videoconference meeting to review the five years since its adoption of a landmark resolution on youth, peace and security…” (4/27).

U.N. News: Protect workers during and after lockdowns, urges U.N. labour agency

“Marking the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has urged States to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace…” (4/27).

U.N. News: FROM THE FIELD: How refugees are helping overwhelmed health systems’ COVID-19 response

“With many European health services struggling to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients, many refugees and migrants with experience in the sector, are being drafted in to help respond to the crisis…” (4/27).