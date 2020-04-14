Bloomberg: Cooperate With China on Coronavirus But Don’t Trust It

Hal Brands, Bloomberg Opinion columnist, Henry Kissinger distinguished professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (4/12).

Forbes: Two Legal Experts Explain Why The U.S. Should Not Pull Funding From The WHO Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lawrence O. Gostin, professor and director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National & Global Health Law, and Sarah Wetter, O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law fellow (4/13).

Foreign Affairs: There Is No Devil’s Bargain Between Privacy and Public Health

Martin Eiermann, sociologist (4/13).

Foreign Affairs: Xi Jinping Won the Coronavirus Crisis

Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and professor at Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations (4/13).

Financial Times: Science funding must remain after the crisis

Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO (4/13).

Fox News: Gen. Zinni & Adm. Stavridis: Global coronavirus fight — U.S. leadership, investment the keys to victory

James Stavridis and Anthony Zinni, both chairs of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s National Security Advisory Council (4/14).

The Guardian: Inequality doesn’t just make pandemics worse — it could cause them

Laura Spinney, science journalist, novelist, and author (4/12).

The Hill: Coronavirus is ultimate test of leadership in brave new world

Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania (4/13).

The Lancet: Three lessons for the COVID-19 response from pandemic HIV

James Hargreaves, professor, and Calum Davey, assistant professor, both at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, writing for the Group for lessons from pandemic HIV prevention for the COVID-19 response (4/13).

New Humanitarian: To truly beat COVID-19, we need ‘sans frontières’ solidarity

Mariano Lugli, program manager at Médecins Sans Frontières Switzerland (4/13).

New York Times: The Global Coronavirus Crisis Is Poised to Get Much, Much Worse

Editorial Board (4/13).

New York Times: The Huge Cost of Waiting to Contain the Pandemic

Britta L. Jewell, research fellow in the department of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College, and Nicholas P. Jewell, chair of biostatistics and epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and professor at the University of California, Berkeley (4/14).

New York Times: Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Slow Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

David Sarokin, microbiologist; Aaron Belkin, professor of political science at San Francisco State University; and others (4/13).

Project Syndicate: Blaming China Is a Dangerous Distraction

Jim O’Neil, chair of Chatham House (4/14).

Project Syndicate: Suspend Emerging and Developing Economies’ Debt Payments

Carmen M. Reinhart, professor of the international financial system at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, recipient of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Prize in financial economics, and author (4/13).

TIME: The Coronavirus Pandemic Can Lead Us to a Smarter Future. Let’s Make Sure It Does.

Richard Stengel, former editor of TIME and MSNBC analyst (4/13).

Washington Post: Jair Bolsonaro risks lives by minimizing the coronavirus pandemic

Editorial Board (4/14).

Washington Post: Trump threatened to defund WHO. That could leave another global initiative under China’s influence

Alexander Cooley, Tow professor of political science at Barnard College and director of Columbia University’s Harriman Institute, and Daniel Nexon, associate professor in the Department of Government and School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University (4/14).

Washington Post: The horrendous reality at the heart of Trump’s pandemic response

Michael Gerson, nationally syndicated columnist (4/13).

Washington Post: Why Trump and his allies’ criticisms of the WHO are wrong

Lawrence O. Gostin, professor and director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National & Global Health Law, and Matthew M. Kavanagh, assistant professor of global health and director of global health policy and politics at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute (4/13).

Washington Post: State Department cables warned of safety issues at Wuhan lab studying bat coronaviruses

Josh Rogin, columnist for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post and political analyst for CNN (4/14).

Washington Times: The world deserves a better, totally transparent and accountable, WHO

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (4/13).

