Foreign Policy Interviews Former USAID Administrator Mark Green On Impact Of U.S. Foreign Aid, Discusses Green’s Tenure At Agency

Apr 14, 2020

Foreign Policy: Outgoing USAID Chief Says Pandemic Underscores Importance of Foreign Aid
“On April 10, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top foreign aid official stepped down from his post in a long-planned departure, saying the coronavirus pandemic shows how critical U.S. assistance to global health organizations has become, especially in the developing world. In an interview with Foreign Policy, Mark Green, the outgoing administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), raised alarms about how refugees and displaced populations will be affected by the pandemic and reflected on the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to cut funding for foreign aid…” (Gramer, 4/13).

