Vaccination Campaigns For Other Diseases Halted Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Putting Children At Risk, U.N., Other Groups Warn

New York Times: Millions of Children Are at Risk for Measles as Coronavirus Fears Halt Vaccines

“More than 100 million children could be at risk for measles because countries around the world are suspending national immunization programs in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, international public health leaders warned on Monday. So far, 24 low- and middle-income countries, including Mexico, Nigeria, and Cambodia, have paused or postponed such programs, according to the Measles and Rubella Initiative, a consortium whose members include UNICEF, the American Red Cross, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…” (Hoffman, 4/13).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Fight Hinders Action Against Other Deadly Diseases

“…All polio vaccination drives — part of a decadeslong effort to wipe out the disease — have now been suspended by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Even routine immunization programs, often carried out in hospitals and clinics, have been disrupted or halted. Experts worry the lockdowns, while saving lives from Covid-19, could multiply death and suffering from other diseases in developing countries…” (Shah/Parkinson, 4/13).

Additional coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on child health is available from Reuters and U.N. News (2).