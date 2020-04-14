Republican Sen. Ron Johnson To Lead Investigation Into Several Aspects Of Coronavirus Pandemic, Including WHO Actions, U.S. Stockpile Preparation

POLITICO: Senate Republicans plan coronavirus probe — with a focus on China

“The Senate’s main oversight committee is beginning a wide-ranging probe into the origins of and response to the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson said in an interview on Monday. Johnson (R-Wis.) said his committee is ‘going to conduct oversight on this thing in its entirety.’ He listed several elements of the probe: Why the national stockpile wasn’t ‘better prepared,’ why pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices are manufactured overseas, the World Health Organization’s response to the virus, and how the virus spread in the first place…” (Everett/Levine, 4/13).