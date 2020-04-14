Global Health Community Addresses Various Angles Of COVID-19 Pandemic
Brookings: What to do about the coming debt crisis in developing countries
Homi Kharas, interim vice president and director of Global Economy and Development at Brookings (4/13).
Council on Foreign Relations: The World Health Organization Is Trump’s Latest Target in His COVID-19 Blame Game
Stewart M. Patrick, James H. Binger senior fellow in global governance and director of the International Institutions and Global Governance Program (4/13).
IntraHealth International: IntraHealth International Urges Action to Protect Frontline Health Workers amid COVID-19 Pandemic (4/13).
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: National Plan to Enable Comprehensive COVID-19 Case Finding and Contact Tracing in the U.S.
Crystal Watson, senior scholar and assistant professor with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and colleagues (April 2020).
PLOS Blogs: PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and COVID-19 (4/13).
Think Global Health: The World Health Organization and Pandemic Politics
David P. Fidler, adjunct senior fellow for cybersecurity and global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (4/10).
U.N.: U.N. working to avert dual crises as COVID-19 hits hunger hotspots (April 2020).
World Economic Forum: Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue
Alexandre Kalache, president of the International Longevity Centre in Brazil (4/13).
WHO: Public statement for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine development (4/13).