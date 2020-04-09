The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: Summary of Key Health Provisions

DIVISION B—EMERGENCY APPROPRIATIONS FOR CORONAVIRUS HEALTH RESPONSE AND AGENCY OPERATIONS

TITLE I

Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service For an additional amount for “Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for telemedicine and distance learning services in rural areas. Distance Learning, Telemedicine, and Broadband Program $25,000,000 To remain available until expended

Food and Nutrition Service For an additional amount for ‘‘Child Nutrition Programs’’ (such as the federal school breakfast and lunch programs) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Child Nutrition Programs $8,800,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for the “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program” (SNAP) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – $15,510,000,000 shall be placed in a contingency reserve to be allocated as the Secretary of Agriculture deems necessary to support participation should cost or participation exceed budget estimates to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. – $100,000,000 for the food distribution program on Indian reservations program to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, of which $50,000,000 for facility improvements and equipment upgrades and $50,000,000 for costs relating to additional food purchases. – $200,000,000 for the Secretary of Agriculture to provide grants to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa for nutrition assistance to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. SNAP $15,810,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for the ‘‘Commodity Assistance Program’’ for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided, the Secretary of Agriculture may use up to $150,000,000 for costs associated with the distribution of commodities. Commodity Assistance Program $450,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Foreign Agricultural Service For an additional amount for ‘‘Salaries and Expenses’’ to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including necessary expenses to relocate employees and their dependents back from overseas posts: Salaries and Expenses $4,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) For an additional amount for “Salaries and Expenses” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including funds for the development of necessary medical countermeasures and vaccines, advanced manufacturing for medical products, the monitoring of medical product supply chains, and related administrative activities. Salaries & Expenses $80,000,000 To remain available until expended

TITLE II

Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology For an additional amount for “Scientific and Technical Research and Services to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, by supporting continuity of operations, including measurement science to support viral testing and bio-manufacturing. Scientific and Technical Research and Services $6,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Part of an additional amount for “Industrial Technology Services” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (specifically, the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including to support development and manufacturing of medical countermeasures and biomedical equipment and supplies. Industrial Technology Services $10,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons For an additional amount for “Federal Prison System, Salaries and Expenses” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including the impact of coronavirus on the work of the Department of Justice, for Correctional Officer overtime, personal protective equipment and supplies related to coronavirus, clean work and living environments, and inmate medical care and supplies related to coronavirus. Federal Prison System, Salaries and Expenses $100,000,000 FY 2020

Section 12003. Findings of Congress with regard to supply of personal protective equipment and test kits to the Bureau of Prisons and directs the HHS Secretary to appropriately consider, relative to other priorities of HHS for high-risk and high-need populations, the distribution of infectious disease personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits to the Bureau for use by inmates and personnel of the Bureau. Allows the Director of the Bureau, during the covered emergency period, if the Attorney General finds that emergency conditions will materially affect the functioning of the Bureau, to lengthen the maximum amount of time for which the Director is authorized to place a prisoner in home confinement.

National Science Foundation For an additional amount for “Research and Related Activities” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including to fund research grants and other necessary expenses. Research and Related Activities $75,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

TITLE III

Department of Defense Defense Production Act Purchases For an additional amount for ‘‘Defense Production Act Purchases’’ to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Procurement $1,000,000,000 To remain available until expended

Defense Health Program For an additional amount for the Defense Health Program to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of which, $3,390,600,000 shall be for operation and maintenance (O&M), and $415,000,000 shall be for research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. O&M, RDT&E $3,805,600,000 O&M: To remain available until Sept. 30, 2020 RDT&E: To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Section 13002. For an additional amount for the Defense Health Program, which shall be for operation and maintenance (O&M). Of which, $1,095,500,000 may be available for contracts entered into under the TRICARE program. O&M (TRICARE) $1,095,500,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2020

TITLE V

Federal Communications Commission For and additional amount for “Salaries and Expenses” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including to support efforts of health care providers to address coronavirus by providing telecommunications services, information services, and devices necessary to enable the provision of telehealth services during an emergency period. Salaries and Expenses $200,000,000 To remain available until expended

Council of the Inspectors General Pandemic Response Accountability Committee For an additional amount for “Pandemic Response Accountability Committee” to promote transparency and support oversight of funds provided in this Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Pandemic Response Accountability Committee $80,000,000 To remain available until expended

Section 15010. Establishes, within the Council of the Inspectors General, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to promote transparency and conduct and support oversight of funds provided in this Act, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, and Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or any other Act primarily making appropriations for the coronavirus response and the coronavirus response to: – prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement; and – mitigate major risks that cut across program and agency boundaries. “Coronavirus response” here means the federal government’s response to the nationwide public health emergency declared by the HHS Secretary, retroactive to Jan. 27, 2020, as a result of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus – COVID-19 – in the U.S. Outlines the members of the Committee and the selection of the Chairperson. States there shall be an Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director of the Committee who shall be appointed by the Chairperson not later than 30 days and the Deputy Executive Director not later than 90 days after the date of enactment of this Act, in consultation with certain congressional leaders, and outlines their experience and duties. Outlines the Committee’s functions and requires it to submit to the President and Congress management alerts on potential mismanagement, risk, and funding problems that require immediate attention, as well as other reports and periodic updates on its work to Congress as it considers appropriate and a biannual report to the President and Congress. Also describes the public availability of these reports and allowable redaction of them. Requires the Committee to make recommendations to agencies on related measures and for the agency to respond with a report. States the Committee may conduct its own independent investigations, audits, and reviews relating to covered funds or the coronavirus response and have certain authorities provided under the Inspector General Act of 1978, issue subpoenas to compel the testimony of persons who are not federal officers or employees, and enforce such subpoenas in the event of a refusal to obey. The Committee may hold public hearings, and Committee personnel may conduct necessary inquiries. Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Committee shall establish and maintain a user-friendly, public-facing website. The website shall include a plan from each federal agency for using covered funds. Authorizes to be appropriated such sums as necessary to carry out the duties and functions of the Committee. The Committee shall terminate on Sept. 30, 2025.

General Provisions Reporting on Use of Funds Section 15011. Outlines the reporting requirements for funds provided in this Act, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, and Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or any other Act primarily making appropriations for the coronavirus response, including that not later than 90 days after the enactment of this Act, each agency shall submit to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee a plan describing how the agency will use covered funds.

TITLE VI

Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) For an additional amount for “Disaster Relief Fund,” which is used by FEMA to fund federal disaster response and assist nonfederal levels of government that have had their capacity to deal with major disasters and emergencies overwhelmed. It can support a range of eligible efforts, including medical response. Of the funds provided: – $25,000,000 for major disasters declared pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. – $15,000,000 for all purposes authorized under the Stafford Act and may be used in addition to amounts designated by the Congress as being for disaster relief. – $3,000,000 for oversight of activities supported by these funds. Disaster Relief Fund $45,000,000,000 To remain available until expended

Part of an additional amount for “Federal Assistance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), which supports local social service organizations to provide shelter, food and supportive services to individuals and families. Federal Assistance $200,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

General Provisions Section 16005. Certain health care professionals working for the Department of Homeland Security can practice their health profession(s) at any location in any state, the District of Columbia, or Commonwealth, territory, or possession of the U.S., or any location designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security, regardless of where such health care professional or the patient is located, so long as the practice is within the scope of the authorized federal duties of such health care professional. This applies during the COVID-19 emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020, pursuant to the Stafford Act, and during any subsequent major declaration under Section 401 of that Act that supersedes such emergency declaration.

TITLE VII

Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs For an additional amount for “Operation of Indian Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including, but not limited to, funds for public safety and justice programs (including for coronavirus containment in detention facilities), executive direction to carry out deep cleaning of facilities, purchase of personal protective equipment, purchase of information technology to improve teleworking capability, welfare assistance and social services programs (including assistance to individuals), and assistance to tribal governments, including tribal governments who participate in the ‘‘Small and Needy’’ program. Of the funds provided, not less than $400,000,000 shall be made available to meet the direct needs of tribes. Operation of Indian Programs $453,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Office of Insular Affairs For an additional amount for “Assistance to Territories” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for general technical assistance to U.S. territories and freely associated states with needs related to prevention and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak, including medical supplies and equipment, healthcare services, and facilities. Assistance to Territories $55,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Environmental Protection Agency Part of an additional amount for “Science and Technology” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for research on methods to reduce the risks from environmental transmission of coronavirus via contaminated surfaces or materials. Science and Technology $1,500,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Part of an additional amount for “Environmental Programs and Management” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for expediting registration and other actions related to pesticides to address coronavirus. Environmental Programs and Management $1,500,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Department of Agriculture U.S. Forest Service For an additional amount for “National Forest System” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including for cleaning and disinfecting of public recreation amenities and for personal protective equipment and baseline health testing for first responders to be allocated at the discretion of the Chief of the Forest Service. National Forest System $34,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for “Wildland Fire Management” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including for personal protective equipment and baseline health testing for first responders to be allocated at the discretion of the Chief of the Forest Service. Wildland Fire Management $7,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Indian Health Service (IHS) For an additional amount for “Indian Health Services” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including for public health support, electronic health record modernization, telehealth and other information technology upgrades, Purchased/Referred Care, Catastrophic Health Emergency Fund, Urban Indian Organizations, Tribal Epidemiology Centers, Community Health Representatives, and other activities to protect the safety of patients and staff. Of the funds provided: – Up to $65,000,000 for electronic health record stabilization and support, including for planning and tribal consultation. – Not less than $450,000,000 distributed through IHS directly operated programs and to tribes and tribal organizations and through contracts or grants with urban Indian organizations. – Amounts not allocated above to be allocated at the discretion of the IHS Director. – Up to $125,000,000 may be transferred to and merged with the ‘‘Indian Health Service, Indian Health Facilities’’ appropriation at the discretion of the Director for the purposes specified in this Act. Indian Health Services $1,032,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) For an additional amount for “Toxic Substances and Environmental Public Health” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – $7,500,000 for necessary expenses of the Geospatial Research, Analysis and Services Program to support spatial analysis and Geographic Information System mapping of infectious disease hot spots, including cruise ships. – $5,000,000 for necessary expenses for awards to Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Units and state health departments to provide guidance and outreach on safe practices for disinfection for home, school, and daycare facilities. Toxic Substances and Environmental Public Health $12,500,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

TITLE VIII

Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) For an additional amount for “CDC-Wide Activities and Program Support” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – Not less than $1,500,000,000 for grants to or cooperative agreements with states, localities, territories, tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, or health service providers to tribes, including to carry out surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications, and other preparedness and response activities. – Every grantee that received a Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant for FY 2019 shall receive not less than 100 percent of that grant level from these funds. – Of which, not less than $125,000,000 shall be allocated to tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, or health service providers to tribes. – Not less than $500,000,000 for global disease detection and emergency response. – Not less than $500,000,000 for public health data surveillance and analytics infrastructure modernization. -CDC shall report to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations on the development of a public health surveillance and data collection system for coronavirus within 30 days of enactment of this Act. – $300,000,000 to be transferred to and merged with amounts in the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund. – Funds may be used for grants for the rent, lease, purchase, acquisition, construction, alteration, or renovation of non-federally owned facilities to improve preparedness and response capability at the state and local level. CDC-Wide Activities and Program Support $4,300,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

National Institutes of Health (NIH) For an additional amount for “National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute $103,400,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for “National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – Not less than $156,000,000 for the study of, construction of, demolition of, renovation of, and acquisition of equipment for, vaccine and infectious diseases research facilities of or used by NIH, including the acquisition of real property. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) $706,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for “National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally” National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering $60,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for “National Library of Medicine” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. National Library of Medicine $10,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for “National Center for Advancing Translational Science” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences $36,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for “Office of the Director” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally; these funds shall be available for the Common Fund (according to NIH, “Common Fund programs address emerging scientific opportunities and pressing challenges in biomedical research that no single NIH Institute or Center … can address on its own, but are of high priority for the NIH as a whole. ) Office of the Director (Common Fund) $30,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) For an additional amount for “Health Surveillance and Program Support” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – Not less than $250,000,000 for the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant program. – Not less than $50,000,000 for suicide prevention programs. – Not less than $100,000,000 for noncompetitive grants, contracts or cooperative agreements to public entities to enable such entities to address emergency substance abuse or mental health needs in local communities. – Not less than $15,000,000 shall be allocated to tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, or health or behavioral health service providers to tribes. Health Surveillance and Program Support $425,000,000 To remain available through Sept. 30, 2021

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) For an additional amount for “Program Management” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically and internationally. Of the funds provided: – Not less than $100,000,000 for necessary expenses of the survey and certification program, prioritizing nursing home facilities in localities with community transmission of coronavirus. Program Management $200,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2023

Administration for Children and Families Part of an additional amount for “Children and Families Services Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Children and Families Services Programs $2,000,000 To remain available through Sept. 30, 2021

Part of an additional amount for “Children and Families Services Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for Family Violence Prevention and Services formula grants, allowing the Secretary to make such funds available for providing temporary housing and assistance to victims of family, domestic, and dating violence. Children and Families Services Programs $45,000,000 To remain available through Sept. 30, 2021

Administration for Community Living For an additional amount for “Aging and Disability Services Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – $820,000,000 for activities authorized under the Older Americans Act of 1965, including $200,000,000 for certain supportive services, $480,000,000 for certain nutrition services, $20,000,000 for certain nutrition services, $100,000,000 for support services for family caregivers, and $20,000,000 for elder rights protection activities. – $50,000,000 for certain aging and disability resource centers to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. – $85,000,000 for centers for independent living that have received certain grants. Aging and Disability Services Program $955,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Office of the Secretary For an additional amount for “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including the development of necessary countermeasures and vaccines, prioritizing platform-based technologies with U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, the purchase of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, necessary medical supplies, as well as medical surge capacity, addressing blood supply chain, workforce modernization, telehealth access and infrastructure, initial advanced manufacturing, novel dispensing, enhancements to the U.S. Commissioned Corps, and other preparedness and response activities. Of the funds provided: – Funds may be used to develop and demonstrate innovations and enhancements to manufacturing platforms to support above capabilities. – The HHS Secretary shall purchase vaccines developed using these funds to respond to an outbreak or pandemic related to coronavirus in quantities determined by the Secretary to be adequate to address the public health need. – Products purchased by the federal government with these funds, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, shall be purchased in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation guidance on fair and reasonable pricing. – The Secretary may take such measures authorized under current law to ensure that vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics developed from these funds will be affordable in the commercial market and shall not take actions that delay the development of such products. – Products purchased with these funds may, at the discretion of the HHS Secretary, be deposited in the Strategic National Stockpile. – Not more than $16,000,000,000 of these funds is for the Strategic National Stockpile. – Not less than $250,000,000 for grants to or cooperative agreements with entities that are either grantees or sub-grantees of the Hospital Preparedness Program or that meet such other criteria as the HHS Secretary may prescribe. – Not less than $3,500,000,000 to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for necessary expenses of manufacturing, production, and purchase, at the discretion of the HHS Secretary, of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, including the development, translation, and demonstration at scale of innovations in manufacturing platforms. – These funds may be used for the construction or renovation of U.S.-based next generation manufacturing facilities, other than facilities owned by the United States Government. – $1,500,000 for the HHS Secretary to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine not later than 60 days after the date of enactment of this Act to examine, and, in a manner that does not compromise national security, report on, the security of the United States medical product supply chain. Other Provisions: – These funds may be used to reimburse the Department of Veterans Affairs for expenses incurred by the Veterans Health Administration. – Not more than $289,000,000 may be transferred as necessary to other federal agencies for necessary expenses related to medical care that are incurred to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for persons eligible for treatment pursuant to section 322 of the Public Health Service Act (persons detained in accordance with quarantine laws, or, at the request of the Immigration and Naturalization Service). – This funding may be used for grants for the construction, alteration, or renovation of non-federally owned facilities to improve preparedness and response capability at the state and local level and for the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics where the HHS Secretary determines that such a contract is necessary to secure sufficient amounts of such supplies. Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (with transfer authority to Covered Countermeasure Process Fund) $27,014,500,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

For an additional amount for the “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Of the funds provided: – $90,000,000 to be transferred to the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. -Funding to be provided through modifications or supplements to existing contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements under Program parts A, B, C, and D, and to AIDS Education and Training Centers by a methodology determined by the Secretary. Traditional requirements related to spending share dedicated to core medical services in Parts A, B, and C do not apply. – $5,000,000 to be transferred to HRSA/Health Care Systems to improve the capacity of poison control centers to respond to increased calls. – $180,000,000 to be transferred to HRSA/Rural Health to carry out telehealth and rural health activities, of which no less than $15,000,000 shall be allocated to tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, or health service providers to tribes. Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (with transfer authority to HRSA/Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, Health Care Systems, and Rural Health) $275,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

For an additional amount for “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for necessary expenses to reimburse hospitals and other eligible health care providers for health care related expenses or lost revenues that are attributable to coronavirus. Conditions on this funding include: – These funds may not be used to reimburse expenses or losses that have been reimbursed from other sources or that other sources are obligated to reimburse. -Recipients of payments shall submit reports and maintain documentation as the Secretary of Health and Human Services determines are needed to ensure compliance with conditions imposed for such payments. – “Eligible health care providers’’ here means public entities, Medicare or Medicaid enrolled suppliers and providers, and such for-profit entities and not-for-profit entities not otherwise described in this proviso as the Secretary may specify, within the United States (including territories), that provide diagnoses, testing, or care for individuals with possible or actual cases of COVID–19. – The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall, on a rolling basis, review applications and make payments for this portion of the Act. – This funding shall be available for building or construction of temporary structures, leasing of properties, medical supplies and equipment including personal protective equipment and testing supplies, increased workforce and trainings, emergency operation centers, retrofitting facilities, and surge capacity. – “Payment” here means a pre-payment, prospective payment, or retrospective payment, as determined appropriate by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. – Payments shall be made in consideration of the most efficient payment systems practicable to provide emergency payment. – To be eligible for a payment under this funding, an eligible health care provider shall submit to the Secretary of Health and Human Services an application that includes a statement justifying the need of the provider for the payment and the eligible health care provider shall have a valid tax identification number. – Not later than 3 years after final payments are made from this funding, the Office of the HHS Inspector General shall transmit a final report on audit findings with respect to this program to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriation; nothing in this section limits the authority of the Inspector General or the Comptroller General to conduct audits of interim payments at an earlier date. – Not later than 60 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall provide a report to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations on obligation of funds, including obligations to such eligible health care providers summarized by state of the payment receipt; such reports shall be updated and submitted every 60 days until funds are expended. – Section 18113. Up to $4,000,000 to be transferred to, and merged with, funds made available under the heading “Office of the Secretary, Office of the Inspector General” for oversight of activities supported with funds appropriated to the HHS Department to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund $100,000,000,000 To remain available until expended

General Provisions Section 18108. Allows the HHS Secretary to appoint candidates needed for positions to perform critical work relating to coronavirus.

Section 18109. Allows funds under this title to be used to enter into contracts with individuals for the provision of personal services to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, within the United States and abroad; such individuals may not be deemed U.S. employees.

Section 18111. Funds provided under this title to the heading “Department of Health and Human Services” may be transferred to, and merged with, other appropriation accounts under the headings “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” “Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund,” “Administration for Children and Families,” “Administration for Community Living,” and “National Institutes of Health” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus following consultation with the Office of Management and Budget (providing congressional notification 10 days in advance of any such transfer).

Section 18112. Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the HHS Secretary is required to provide a detailed spend plan to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees of the anticipated uses of funds made available to the HHS Department in this Act, and such plans shall be updated and submitted to such Committees every 60 days until Sept. 30, 2024.

Section 18115. Every laboratory that performs or analyzes a test that is intended to detect SARS-CoV-2 or to diagnose a possible case of COVID-19 is required to report the results from each such test to the HHS Secretary in such form and manner, and at such timing and frequency, as the Secretary may prescribe until the end of the Secretary’s public health emergency declaration with respect to COVID-19 or any extension of such declaration. Repeals Section 1702 of Division A of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires that “states and local governments receiving funds or assistance pursuant to this division shall ensure the respective State Emergency Operations Center receives regular and real-time reporting on aggregated data on testing and results from State and local public health departments, as determined by the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that such data is transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

TITLE IX

House of Representatives/

Senate Office of the Attending Physician For an additional amount for ‘‘Office of the Attending Physician’’ to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally. Office of the Attending Physician $400,000 To remain available until expended

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Part of an additional amount for ‘‘Salaries and Expenses’’ to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, for audits and investigations. Salaries and Expenses $19,400,000 To remain available until expended

Oversight and Audit Authority Section 19010. The Comptroller General shall conduct monitoring and oversight of the exercise of authorities, or the receipt, disbursement, and use of funds made available, under this Act or any other Act to prepare for, respond to, and recover from the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic and the effect of the pandemic on the health, economy, and public and private institutions of the United States, including public health and homeland security efforts by the federal government and the use of selected funds under this or any other Act related to the Coronavirus 2019 pandemic and a comprehensive audit and review of charges made to federal contracts pursuant to authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Describes frequency of briefings and reports to be provided as well as access to information.

TITLE X

Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Health Administration For an additional amount for “Medical Services” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including related impacts on health care delivery, and for support to veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Medical Services $14,432,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for “Medical Community Care” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including related impacts on health care delivery. Medical Community Care $2,100,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for “Medical Support and Compliance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including related impacts on health care delivery. Medical Support and Compliance $100,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for “Medical Facilities” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including related impacts on health care delivery. Medical Facilities $606,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Departmental Administration For an additional amount for “Information Technology Systems” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including related impacts on health care delivery. Information Technology Systems $2,150,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

For an additional amount for “Grants for Construction of State Extended Care Facilities” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including to modify or alter existing hospital, nursing home, and domiciliary facilities in state homes. Grants for Construction of State Extended Care Facilities $150,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

Armed Forces Retirement Home For an additional amount for the “Armed Forces Retirement Home Trust Fund” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus by supporting increased healthcare, security, and food services personnel expenses, including the personal protective equipment they need, as well as necessary supplies and equipment at the Armed Forces Retirement Homes in Washington, D.C. and Gulfport, Mississippi, which will help minimize the spread of coronavirus among residents. Armed Forces Retirement Home Trust Fund $2,800,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2021

General Provisions Section 20004. Short-Term Agreements or Contracts with Telecommunications Providers to Expand Telemental Health Services for Isolated Veterans During a Public Health Emergency: Allows the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to enter into short-term agreements or contracts with telecommunications companies to provide temporary, complimentary or subsidized, fixed and mobile broadband services for the purposes of providing expanded mental health services to isolated veterans through telehealth or VA Video Connect during a public health emergency. Prioritizes veterans who are in unserved and underserved areas, veterans that reside in rural and highly rural areas, low-income veterans, and any other veterans that the Secretary considers to be at a higher risk for suicide and mental health concerns during isolation periods due to a public health emergency.

Section 20005. Treatment of State Homes During Public Health Emergency: Among other things, allows the Secretary of Veteran Affairs to provide medicines, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and any other equipment, supplies, and assistance available to the Department of Veterans Affairs to state homes. Personal protective equipment may be provided through the All Hazards Emergency Cache of the Department of Veterans Affairs or any other source available to the department.

Section 20006. Modifications to Veteran Direct Care Program of Department of Veterans Affairs: Allows new and six-month renewals for the program to be conducted via telephone or telehealth modality; suspends the dis-enrollment of suspension of veterans or veteran caregiver, waives paperwork requirement to confirm enrollment or renewal.

Section 20007. Provision of Prosthetic Appliances Through Non-Department Providers During Public Health Emergency: Ensures that veterans receiving or eligible to receive a prosthetic appliance are able to do so through a non-Department of Veterans Affairs provider.

Section 20009. Provision of Personal Protective Equipment for Home Health Workers: The Secretary of Veterans Affairs shall provide employees and contractors with personal protective equipment necessary to provide home care to veterans.

Section 20011. Availability of Telehealth For Case Managers and Homeless Veterans: The Secretary of Veterans Affairs shall ensure telehealth capabilities are available for case managers of, and homeless veterans participating in, the Department of House and Urban Development-Department of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

TITLE XI

Department of State Administration of Foreign Affairs For an additional amount for “Diplomatic Programs” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including for necessary expenses to maintain consular operations and to provide for evacuation expenses and emergency preparedness. Diplomatic Programs $324,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

Bilateral Economic Assistance/Department of State For an additional amount for “Migration and Refugee Assistance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Department of State to contribute to pending appeals from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross, and other partners to prepare for, and respond to, coronavirus among vulnerable refugee populations abroad. Migration and Refugee Assistance $350,000,000 To remain available until expended

General Provisions Section 21005. For an additional amount for the FY 2020 appropriations amount for “Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services from $1,000,000 to $5,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. Emergencies in the Diplomatic and Consular Services $4,000,000 To remain available until expended

Section 21008. States the Secretary of State may exercise certain authorities to provide medical services or related support for private U.S. citizens, nationals, and permanent resident aliens abroad, or third country nationals connected to such persons or to the diplomatic or development missions of the U.S. abroad, who are unable to obtain such services or support otherwise; such assistance shall be provided on a reimbursable basis to the extent feasible. Prioritizes providing such services to individuals eligible for the health program of the Foreign Service Act of 1980. Authority expires on Sept. 30, 2022.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Funds Appropriated to the President For an additional amount for “Operating Expenses” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for operational needs of USAID, including support for evacuations and ordered departures of overseas staff, surge support, increased technical support for remote functions, and other needs. Operating Expenses $95,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

Bilateral Economic Assistance/Funds Appropriated to the President For an additional amount for “International Disaster Assistance” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for USAID to respond to the extraordinary needs in other countries that are underequipped to respond to the pandemic. The funding will prioritize populations affected by ongoing humanitarian crises, particularly displaced people, because of their heightened vulnerability, the elevated risk of severe outbreaks in camps and informal settlements, and anticipated disproportionate mortality in these populations. International Disaster Assistance $258,000,000 To remain available until expended

General Provisions Section 21004. For an additional amount for the FY 2020 appropriations amount to hire and employ individuals in the United States and overseas on a limited appointment basis from $100,000,000 to $110,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia $10,000,000 FY 2020-FY 2021

General Provisions Department of State and USAID Section 21003. Requires the Secretary of State and the USAID Administrator to jointly submit a report on the proposed uses of funds appropriated by this title on a country and project bases to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations and that such report be updated and submitted to these Committees periodically until all funds have been expended; the report shall include information detailing how estimates and assumptions contained in previous reports have changed, including obligations and expenditures on a country and project basis.

Section 21007. Gives the Secretary of State and the USAID Administrator authority to provide additional paid leave to address employee hardships resulting from coronavirus (applies to leave taken since Jan. 29, 2020). Authority expires on Sept. 30, 2022.

Section 21010. Authorizes the Department of State and USAID to enter into contracts with individuals for the provision of personal services to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, within the United States and abroad; such individuals may not be deemed U.S. employees. Requires the Secretary of State provide a report to certain committees on the overall staffing needs for the Office of Medical Services not later than 15 days after utilizing this authority. Authority expires on Sept. 30, 2022.

Peace Corps For an additional amount for “Peace Corps” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus to support evacuations of all overseas volunteers, relocation of U.S. direct hires on authorized or ordered departure, and certain benefits for returned volunteers, including health care. Peace Corps $88,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

Millennium Challenge Corporation General Provisions Section 21006. For an additional amount for “Millennium Challenge Corporation: increasing from $105,000,000 to $107,000,000 under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020, to increase the amount it can spend to cover additional costs due to staff evacuations. Millennium Challenge Corporation $2,000,000 To remain available until expended

World Bank Group International Development Association (IDA) Section 21012. For the purposes of strengthening the ability of foreign countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and to the adverse economic impacts of coronavirus, in a manner that would protect the United States from the spread of coronavirus and mitigate an international economic crisis resulting from coronavirus that may pose a significant risk to the economy of the United States, authorizes $3,004,200,000 to be appropriated for a U.S. contribution to the 19th replenishment of resources for IDA, without fiscal year limitation.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) Section 21012. For the purposes of strengthening the ability of foreign countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and to the adverse economic impacts of coronavirus, in a manner that would protect the United States from the spread of coronavirus and mitigate an international economic crisis resulting from coronavirus that may pose a significant risk to the economy of the United States, authorizes the U.S. Governor of the Corporation to vote to approve the capital increase and amendment to the Articles of Agreement of the IFC.

African Development Group African Development Bank Section 21012. For the purposes of strengthening the ability of foreign countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and to the adverse economic impacts of coronavirus, in a manner that would protect the United States from the spread of coronavirus and mitigate an international economic crisis resulting from coronavirus that may pose a significant risk to the economy of the United States, authorizes the U.S. Governor of the Bank to vote to approve the 7th capital increase of the African Development Bank.

African Development Fund Section 21012. For the purposes of strengthening the ability of foreign countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and to the adverse economic impacts of coronavirus, in a manner that would protect the United States from the spread of coronavirus and mitigate an international economic crisis resulting from coronavirus that may pose a significant risk to the economy of the United States, authorizes $513,900,000 to be appropriated for the U.S. contribution to the 15th replenishment of the African Development Fund, without fiscal year limitation.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Section 21012. For the purposes of strengthening the ability of foreign countries to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and to the adverse economic impacts of coronavirus, in a manner that would protect the United States from the spread of coronavirus and mitigate an international economic crisis resulting from coronavirus that may pose a significant risk to the economy of the United States, authorizes the vote to expand the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB) commitment and extend the NAB until the expiration date of Dec. 31, 2025.

TITLE XII

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Native American Programs Part of an additional amount for “Native American Programs” for grants to Indian tribes under the Indian Community Development Block Grant program to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, for emergencies that constitute imminent threats to health and safety. Indian Community Development Block Grant Program Up to $100,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2024

Office of Community Planning & Development For an additional amount for carrying out the ‘‘Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS’’ (HOPWA) program to provide additional funds to maintain operations and for rental assistance, supportive services, and other necessary actions, in order to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. Of the funds provided: – Not less than $50,000,000 to be allocated pursuant to the formula in statute, using data from FY 2020. – Up to $10,000,000 to provide an additional, one-time award to current formula funded grantees administering contracts for permanent supportive housing. – Awards shall be made proportionally to their existing grants, do not have to be spent on permanent supportive housing, and can assist with housing payment assistance for rent, mortgage, or utilities payments, which may be provided for a period of up to 24 months. – To protect persons with HIV/AIDS, funding may be used to self-isolate, quarantine, or to provide other coronavirus infection control services for household members not living with HIV/AIDS. – May be used to provide relocation services, including to provide lodging at hotels, motels, or other locations, for persons living with HIV/AIDS and household members not living with HIV/AIDS. – Grantees with such funding provided outside of formula may use up to 6% of award for administrative purposes (vs. 3% typically allowed), and a project sponsor 10% percent of its sub award under this Act for administrative purposes. – Funding may be used on costs consistent with these purposes incurred by a grantee or project sponsor regardless of the date on which such costs were incurred. – HUD Secretary issued regulatory waivers may be deemed to be effective as of the date a grantee began preparing for coronavirus. – At the discretion of the HUD Secretary, these activities and authorities may also apply to funding provided under FY 2020 appropriations. – Up to 2% of funding may be used, without competition, to increase prior awards made to existing technical assistance providers. HOPWA $65,000,000 Formula-driven allocations are to remain available until Sept. 30, 2021, while non-formula allocations to remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

For an additional amount for “Community Development Fund” to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus to enable nearly sates, counties, and cities to rapidly respond to COVID-19 and the economic and housing impacts caused by it, including the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks, and senior services. Community Development Block Grant Program $5,000,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022

Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs For an additional amount for ‘‘Homeless Assistance Grants’’ to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts created by coronavirus under the Emergency Solutions Grants program. Of the funds provided: – Funding may be used for training on infectious disease prevention and mitigation and to provide hazard pay, including for time worked prior to the date of enactment of this Act, for staff working directly to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus among persons who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. -That up to 1 percent of this funding may be used to make new awards or increase prior awards made to existing technical assistance providers with experience in providing health care services to homeless populations, without competition, to provide an immediate increase in capacity building and technical assistance available to recipients of amounts for the Emergency Solutions Grants program. – None of these funds may be used to require people experiencing homelessness to receive treatment or perform any other prerequisite activities as a condition for receiving shelter, housing, or other services. Homeless Assistance Grants $4,000,000,000 To remain available until Sept. 30, 2022