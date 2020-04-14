menu

Media Outlets Examine Safety, Effectiveness Of Malaria Drug Touted By Trump As Treatment For COVID-19, Used To Treat Other Ailments

Apr 14, 2020

CNN: President Trump is wrong in so many ways about hydroxychloroquine studies. Here are the facts (Cohen/Nigam, 4/11).

Financial Times: Trump’s malaria drug hope: ‘game changer’ or dangerous gamble? (Kuchler, 4/14).

Forbes: Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Focus Causes A Shortage For Others (Sarkis, 4/13).

New York Times: Small Chloroquine Study Halted Over Risk of Fatal Heart Complications (Thomas/Sheikh, 4/12).

Washington Post: How false hope spread about hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19 — and the consequences that followed (Samuels/Kelly, 4/13).

Washington Post: Anti-malarial drug touted by Trump was subject of CIA warning to employees (Barrett, 4/13).

