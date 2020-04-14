Trump Administration Weighing Options For Withholding WHO Funding, Officials Say

Fox News: Trump administration weighing WHO funding options amid coronavirus outbreak

“The Trump administration is weighing options related to putting a hold on U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the president’s vocal frustration with the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic…” (Singman/Burman, 4/13).

Reuters: WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight

“The head of the World Health Organization voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency which is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite criticism by President Donald Trump…” (Nebehay/Koltrowitz, 4/13).

Wall Street Journal: Trump Funding Threat Against World Health Organization Linked to Hiring Practices

“President Trump’s threat to withhold money from the World Health Organization stems from an ongoing discussion inside the administration to link the $12 billion the U.S. spends on international organizations to the number of American citizens hired by the groups, officials said…” (Bender, 4/13).

Washington Post: Trump likely to announce curbs on funding for World Health Organization this week

“President Trump is likely to announce restrictions on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization this week over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as the administration and conservative allies have ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health…” (Gearan/Morello, 4/13).