Ebola Resurfaces In DRC; Concerns Grow Over Need For Country To Address Multiple Health Challenges

New Humanitarian: As coronavirus spreads in Congo, Ebola resurfaces

“When the first case of COVID-19 in the Democratic Republic of Congo was declared in early March, the country’s once-packed Ebola treatment centers had been empty for weeks. It was hoped resources could be shifted to combat the new disease. But on Friday — just two days before the World Health Organisation was due to announce an end to an Ebola outbreak that has left more than 2,200 people dead — a new case was reported in the eastern city of Beni. As the spread of coronavirus accelerates across the country, health authorities now have to juggle both responses — while also treating those affected by the world’s worst measles epidemic, an outbreak of cholera, and the victims of Congo’s many ongoing conflicts…” (Kleinfeld/Flummerfelt, 4/13).

