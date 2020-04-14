menu

Second Wave Of Desert Locusts Could Be 20 Times Worse Than Previous Wave, Threatening East Africa’s Food Security, Livelihoods

Apr 14, 2020

The Guardian: Second wave of locusts in East Africa said to be 20 times worse
“A second wave of desert locusts is threatening East Africa with estimates that it will be 20 times worse than the plague that descended two months ago. The locusts present ‘an extremely alarming and unprecedented threat’ to food security and livelihoods, according to the U.N. A swarm of just more than a third of a square mile can eat the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people…” (Okiror, 4/13).

