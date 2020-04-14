Russia Begins To Acknowledge COVID-19 Cases; Some European Countries Begin To Ease Restrictions; Latin America’s Health Care System Strains From Dengue, Coronavirus

AFRICA

Al Jazeera: ‘We feel abandoned’: HIV positive Tanzanians brace for COVID-19 (Ashly, 4/13).

NBC: African countries that faced Ebola outbreaks use lessons to fight COVID-19, experts say (Givetash, 4/14).

ASIA

Reuters: Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing to find thousands of unknown infections (Lema et al., 4/14).

Washington Post: Aggressive testing, contact tracing, cooked meals: How the Indian state of Kerala flattened its coronavirus curve (Masih/K.K., 4/13).

EUROPE

New York Times: After Months of Denial, Russia Admits the Virus Is Taking Hold (Higgins, 4/10).

New York Times: Putin’s Long War Against American Science (Broad, 4/13).

Reuters: Spain, Austria ease lockdowns but WHO warns coronavirus ‘has not peaked’ (Luelmo et al., 4/14).

Reuters: France’s Macron extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11 (Sudip-Kar-Gupta et al., 4/13).

Washington Post: Boris Johnson praises immigrant nurses who saved his life, as Britain’s NHS becomes a rallying cry (Booth et al., 4/13).

LATIN AMERICA

France 24: COVID-19 Pandemic: Latin America’s health care system already strained by dengue fever epidemic (4/14).

The Guardian: ‘We’re abandoned to our own fate’: coronavirus menaces Brazil’s favelas (Phillips, 4/14).

New York Times: Murder Rates Were Staggering. The Virus Has Brought Some Quiet, for Now (Semple/Ahmed, 4/11).

Reuters: Brazil likely has 12 times more coronavirus cases than official count, study finds (Spring et al., 4/13).

MIDDLE EAST

NPR: Coronavirus Pandemic Further Hurts Pakistan’s Poor And Hungry (Hadid, 4/14).

Washington Post: Libya’s war escalates despite international calls for ‘humanitarian pause’ amid pandemic (Raghavan, 4/13).

NORTH AMERICA

Global Health NOW: “We Need an Army”: A National Plan for Contact Tracing in the U.S. (Simpson, 4/12).

The Hill: Multiple states report coronavirus infection rate higher than some of hardest-hit countries (Coleman, 4/13).

STAT: ‘We need an army’: Hiring of coronavirus trackers seen as key to curbing disease spread (Fox, 4/13).