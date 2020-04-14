Nations’ Protectionist Policies Could Hinder Efforts To Mitigate COVID-19 Pandemic; G20 Health Ministers To Meet; Global Willingness Exists For Debt Repayment Suspension, World Bank Says

New York Times: A New Front for Nationalism: The Global Battle Against a Virus

“…Now, just as the world requires collaboration to defeat the coronavirus — scientists joining forces across borders to create vaccines, and manufacturers coordinating to deliver critical supplies — national interests are winning out. This time, the contest is over far more than which countries will make iPads or even advanced jets. This is a battle for supremacy over products that may determine who lives and who dies. At least 69 countries have banned or restricted the export of protective equipment, medical devices or medicines, according to the Global Trade Alert project at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. The World Health Organization is warning that protectionism could limit the global availability of vaccines…” (Goodman et al., 4/10).

Reuters: G20 health ministers to speak next week about coronavirus: statement (Kalin, 4/13).

Reuters: World Bank sees “huge willingness” to suspend debt payments for poorest countries (4/13).