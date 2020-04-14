WHO Urges Nations To Slowly Ease COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Disease 10 Times Deadlier Than 2009 Swine Flu

CIDRAP News: WHO urges nations to go slowly in easing COVID-19 steps

“With COVID-19 activity stabilizing and starting to decline in some of Europe’s hot spots but picking up in some middle- and low-income nations, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against lifting restrictions too early while also noting that stay-at-home measures may not be practical for poor countries…” (Schnirring, 4/13).

NPR: WHO Says COVID-19 Immunity Is An Unknown; Disease ’10 Times Deadlier’ Than 2009 Flu

“People who have recovered from COVID-19 may or may not be immune to getting sick again — and it’s too soon to know how long any immunity might last, World Health Organization experts say. The appraisal comes as WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says COVID-19 is ’10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic’…” (Chappell, 4/13).

U.N. News: Testing, tracing, and when to lift restrictions: WHO’s latest advice

“…In its updated guidance, WHO is expected to summarize … a new, six-point set of criteria for countries to consider as they weigh whether to lift restrictions already imposed against COVID-19. First, countries should confirm that transmission of the virus has been controlled. Second, they must ensure that health systems are capable of detecting, testing, isolating and treating every case of COVID-19, as well as tracing every contact. Third, they must make sure that outbreak risks are minimized, especially in such settings as health facilities and nursing homes. Fourth, countries must put in place preventive measures in workplaces, schools, and other essential places. Fifth, they must manage importation risks, and sixth, they should fully educate, engage, and empower communities to adjust to the ‘new norm’ of everyday life…” (4/13).

Additional coverage of the WHO’s comments and updates on the global outbreak is available from NPR (2) and VOA.