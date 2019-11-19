Reuters: Close contacts of China plague patients released after showing no symptoms: official

“Some people who had been in close contact with pneumonic plague patients from Inner Mongolia have been released from medical observation, China’s health authority said on Monday. Out of 46 close contacts of the two now-quarantined pneumonic plague patients, 42 were released from medical observation and four were still under monitoring, the health commission of the autonomous region said in a statement on its website…” (Liu/Shen, 11/18).

Washington Post: A hunter ate wild rabbit and got bubonic plague, sending 28 people into quarantine

“A hunter who killed and ate a wild rabbit on the Mongolian steppe contracted bubonic plague, Chinese health officials said Monday, days after two other people from the same region were diagnosed with an even deadlier strain of the disease. The hunter, a 55-year-old man in China’s Inner Mongolia, contracted the disease on Nov. 5 and came into contact with 28 people who were subsequently quarantined, Chinese officials said, according to the Associated Press. None of them have shown signs of a fever or other symptoms, the AP reported…” (Horton, 11/18).

