Haiti President Warns Of Humanitarian, Food Security Crisis In Country As Protesters Demand His Resignation

Reuters: Exclusive: Haiti’s president warns of humanitarian crisis, calls for support

“Haiti needs international support to tackle an unfolding humanitarian crisis, President Jovenel Moise said in an interview, two months into anti-government protests that have exacerbated food insecurity in the Americas’ poorest nation…” (Marsh/Paultre, 11/17).

DW: Haiti’s president warns of humanitarian crisis as protesters demand resignation

“…Almost 3.7 million people are in urgent need of help to meet their daily food requirements according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Humanitarian organizations are struggling to provide aid due to protester barricades blocking roads, as well as gang violence and other crimes. The WFP has announced it would launch air and maritime transport operations, but said it first must raise $2.9 million (€2.6 million)…” (11/18).