Ending Outdoor Defecation Can Have Huge Benefits For Vulnerable Populations, Expert Says Ahead Of World Toilet Day

Nov 19, 2019

U.N. News: ‘Transformational benefits’ of ending outdoor defecation: Why toilets matter
“Ending the practice of defecating in the open, rather than in a toilet, will have ‘transformational benefits’ for some of the world’s most vulnerable people, says the U.N.’s partner sanitation body, the WSSCC (Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council). Ahead of World Toilet Day, which is marked annually on 19 November, WSSCC’s acting Executive Director, Sue Coates, has been speaking to U.N. News about how to end open defecation…” (11/18).

