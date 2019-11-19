WHO, African Union Sign MoU To Express Mutual Commitment To Global Health, Expand Cooperation To Achieve Goals

U.N. News: U.N., African Union make significant joint commitment to global health

“In the drive towards universal health coverage, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (A.U.) Commission cemented their mutual commitment to global health by signing on Monday an historic agreement. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and A.U. Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WHO Headquarters to expand their relationship and cooperation in this arena…” (11/18).