More News In Global Health

ABC: Asia is ‘doing better,’ so a review is asking why we should keep giving foreign aid (Clarke, 11/18).

AFP: Renewables could cut power generation health impact by 80 percent (11/19).

Devex: When global health goes local: Tackling infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance in Kenya (11/19).

Devex: Development impact bond targets sanitation in Cambodia (Saldinger, 11/19).

Devex: In India, a sanitation worker dies every 5 days. Here’s how to change that (Root, 11/19).

Livemint: Health ministry signs pact with Gates Foundation for support in innovation (Sharma, 11/18).

New York Times: She Takes a Hands-On Approach to Health Care (Weintraub, 11/19).

New York Times: Samoa Closes Schools as Measles Epidemic Kills at Least 16 (Kwai, 11/18).

Outbreak News Today: Angola reports dozens of polio cases in 2019 (11/18).

UPI: UNICEF: Children’s lives improving, but poorest still vulnerable (Sakelaris, 11/18).

Xinhua: Escalated Libyan conflict inflicts devastating impact on health care: U.N. envoy (11/19).

Xinhua: FAO pledges support for prudent use of antimicrobials in Africa (11/18).

U.N. News: One-third of Afghans need urgent humanitarian aid, millions suffer ‘acute food insecurity’ (11/18).