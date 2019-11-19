Donors Pledge $2.6B Toward Polio Eradication Efforts At Conference In Abu Dhabi

Reuters: Donors pledge $2.6 billion for ‘last mile’ of polio eradication

“Donor governments and philanthropists pledged $2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the ‘last mile.’ The funding — almost of half of which came in a single donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — will be used to immunize 450 million children against polio each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement…” (Kelland, 11/19).