USAID Administrator Mark Green, Ivanka Trump Announce New Partnerships, Grants Under Women’s Global Development And Prosperity Initiative

Devex: Ivanka Trump’s global women’s initiative sees $10M boost in new partnerships

“U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on Monday launched $10 million in new partnerships and activities for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. They also announced three new grants as a part of the second round of the WomenConnect Challenge. The new partnerships will work with private sector and government actors in Southeast Asia, Asia, Africa, and Latin America to support women’s economic empowerment initiatives, with the new activities leveraging an additional $5 million in private sector funding…” (Welsh, 11/19).

