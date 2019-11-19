menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

U.S. Should Be Leader On Global Reproductive Rights, U.S. Rep. Frankel Writes In Opinion Piece

Nov 19, 2019

The Hill: U.S. must lead the charge on global reproductive rights — not stand in the way
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.)

“…[L]ast week, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and I were joined by 36 members of Congress to introduce a resolution that calls on the U.S. to recognize reproductive rights as human rights and celebrates 25 years since the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). … Our resolution, introduced to coincide with the [recent ICPD25] summit, recognizes that the U.S. must remain committed to achieving the goals of gender equality and reproductive freedom to support sustainable global development. … The Trump administration’s dangerous policies must be reversed. That work, as referenced in our resolution, must begin with reinstating funding for UNFPA, repealing the [Mexico City policy, also known as the] global gag rule, and increasing U.S. funding for family planning programs to ensure that all women can meet their contraceptive needs” (11/18).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.