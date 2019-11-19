U.S. Should Be Leader On Global Reproductive Rights, U.S. Rep. Frankel Writes In Opinion Piece

The Hill: U.S. must lead the charge on global reproductive rights — not stand in the way

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.)

“…[L]ast week, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and I were joined by 36 members of Congress to introduce a resolution that calls on the U.S. to recognize reproductive rights as human rights and celebrates 25 years since the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). … Our resolution, introduced to coincide with the [recent ICPD25] summit, recognizes that the U.S. must remain committed to achieving the goals of gender equality and reproductive freedom to support sustainable global development. … The Trump administration’s dangerous policies must be reversed. That work, as referenced in our resolution, must begin with reinstating funding for UNFPA, repealing the [Mexico City policy, also known as the] global gag rule, and increasing U.S. funding for family planning programs to ensure that all women can meet their contraceptive needs” (11/18).