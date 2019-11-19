Experts At African Population Conference Urge Governments To Focus On Family Planning To Reduce Political Crises

Xinhua: Experts urge African gov’ts to prioritize family planning to reduce crises

“Governments of African countries should prioritize family planning to help reduce political crises, experts have said on the sidelines of the 8th African Population Conference (APC) being held here 40km south of the Ugandan capital of Kampala. High population growth, together with high unemployment rate, is part of the cause of political crises which end up derailing development, they said…” (11/19).