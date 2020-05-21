KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report
- WHO Predicts $1.3B Shortfall For Pandemic Response, Warns U.S. Funding Cuts Would Impact World's Most Vulnerable Populations
AP: WHO: Trump cut to U.S. funds would hit world’s most vulnerable
“The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that any end to sizable U.S. funding for the U.N. health agency will have a ‘major implication for delivering essential health services to the most vulnerable people in the world.’ Michael Ryan was responding to questions from reporters about a letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump to the WHO’s chief threatening an end — for good — to funding from the United States, the agency’s biggest donor, unless it reforms…” (Keaten/Cheng, 5/20).
NPR: Fact-Checking And Assessing Trump’s Letter Of Rebuke To WHO
“As the world seeks to join together to bring the novel coronavirus under control, President Trump has sent a letter to the World Health Organization threatening that the U.S. will halt all funding and consider leaving the agency, pending an assessment of its response to COVID-19. … NPR spoke to global health experts in the U.S., Canada and Switzerland and examined the public record to provide context for some of the assertions in Trump’s letter…” (Huang, 5/20).
Reuters: WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach five million
“The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations have begun emerging from lockdown. The global health body said 106,000 new cases of infections of the novel coronavirus had been recorded in the past 24 hours, the most in a single day since the outbreak began…” (Nebehay et al., 5/20).
Wall Street Journal: World Health Organization Projects $1.3 Billion Shortfall in Fighting Covid-19
“The World Health Organization says it is currently $1.3 billion short of what it expects it will need this year to fight the coronavirus pandemic and is looking for donors to fill the gap as the U.S. government threatens to cut funding. The WHO projects that it will require around $1.7 billion to fight the pandemic through the end of the year, but so far has raised a little more than $400 million from governments and charitable organizations around the world, according to a new report from the organization. An additional $300 million had been pledged by the beginning of May but it had not yet been received…” (Alpert, 5/20).
- Experts Call For U.S. Leadership, Funding To Prevent Global Food Crisis; Additional 10M Children Face Acute Malnutrition Amid Pandemic, WFP Warns
Roll Call: Experts fear worsening global food crisis if U.S. does not lead
“With global hunger projected to increase dramatically this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, humanitarian relief experts are calling on the U.S. government to play a leadership role in ensuring that global food supply lines remain open. … Foreign aid organizations want Congress to include $12 billion in additional international assistance in the next coronavirus emergency spending bill it sends to the president. But even more than monetary assistance, U.S. leadership is needed to discourage other countries from erecting trade barriers to agricultural exports and to keep global supply lines running, these groups told CQ Roll Call…” (Oswald, 5/20).
The Telegraph: Ten million more children facing acute malnutrition due to pandemic
“The coronavirus pandemic could push an additional 10 million children into acute malnutrition, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The numbers of young children suffering from malnutrition — a life-threatening lack of the nutrients needed to grow and develop — could rise by 20 percent as a result of the outbreak, the WFP said. Already, one in four children under five years old globally experience stunted growth as a result of malnutrition, or around 151 million. Malnutrition is the cause of almost half of all deaths for under-fives…” (Rigby, 5/20).
- Civil Society Groups Express Concern Over U.S. Request That U.N. Remove Sexual, Reproductive Health Language From COVID-19 Response Plan
The Guardian: U.S. demands removal of sexual health reference in U.N.’s Covid-19 response
“Civil society groups have condemned calls by the Trump administration to remove references to sexual and reproductive health from the U.N. Covid-19 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). In a letter to the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, John Barsa, the acting administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), called on the U.N. to ‘stay focused on life-saving interventions’ and not include abortion as an essential service. … Françoise Girard, president of the International Women’s Health Coalition, said Barsa’s letter was ‘very worrisome’…” (Ford, 5/20).
- AstraZeneca Secures Agreements For 400M Doses Of Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine, Receives $1.2B U.S. BARDA Investment; 2 Studies Raise Hopes Of Antibody Immunity, Vaccine; U.S. Vaccine Lead Has Various Investments In Pharma Companies
AP: AstraZeneca secures orders for virus vaccine under testing
“Drug maker AstraZeneca said Thursday it had secured its first agreements for 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it is testing, bolstered by an investment from the U.S. vaccine agency. The Anglo-Swedish company reported it had received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine, starting this fall…” (Kirka, 5/21).
The Hill: Two new studies suggest COVID-19 antibodies provide immunity
“A pair of peer-reviewed lab studies conducted by research teams at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston suggest that antibodies created in response to COVID-19 provide immunity from the disease. The studies suggesting one can’t become reinfected with the coronavirus were both published in the journal Science on Wednesday…” (Johnson, 5/20).
New York Times: Trump’s Vaccine Chief Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible Conflicts
“The chief scientist brought on to lead the Trump administration’s vaccine efforts has spent the last several days trying to disentangle pieces of his stock portfolio and his intricate ties to big pharmaceutical interests, as critics point to the potential for significant conflicts of interest. … Just days into his job, the extent of Dr. Slaoui’s financial interests in drug companies has begun to emerge…” (Kaplan et al., 5/20).
NPR: What It Would Take To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine
“NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Prashant Yadav, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, about why vaccines require global cooperation and how the U.S. is approaching the challenge…” (Kelly, 5/20).
-
AP: White House report blasts Chinese ‘malign activities’
“Beyond its hard-hitting rhetoric against China over its handling of the coronavirus, the White House has issued a broad-scale attack on Beijing’s predatory economic policies, military buildup, disinformation campaigns, and human rights violations. The 20-page report does not signal a shift in U.S. policy, according to a senior administration official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the report and spoke only on the condition of anonymity, but it expands on President Donald Trump’s get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China’s handling of the disease outbreak, which has left tens of millions of Americans out of work…” (Reichmann, 5/21).
Wall Street Journal: China’s Xi Seeks to Portray Unity and Pivot to Economy Under Coronavirus Shadow
“Chinese leader Xi Jinping is racing to revive a battered economy as he tries to project a united Communist Party and quash dissent against his authority. An annual legislative conclave will bring thousands of lawmakers and political advisers to Beijing this week, after a 2½-month delay, and give Mr. Xi an opportunity to lay out his economic goals and pivot back to sidelined priorities through the staging of China’s first major political assembly since the Covid-19 pandemic started…” (Wong, 5/20).
-
Reuters: U.S. to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing
“A U.S. military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday, including 50 ventilators, to help Moscow cope with a rising number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths. … Only the United States has more confirmed cases of the novel infection. … Moscow sent medical supplies itself to the United States last month…” (Stolyarov et al., 5/21).
-
-
U.N. News: Only Venezuelans can resolve Venezuela’s deepening crisis, DiCarlo tells Security Council
“Negotiations remain the only way to overcome the ongoing political deadlock in Venezuela, especially given the potentially far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior U.N. official told the Security Council on Wednesday. … Reiterating the secretary general’s oft-repeated call for a negotiated solution among Venezuelans — with United Nations help if requested — [Rosemary A. DiCarlo, under-secretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs,] said that talks among the country’s main political actors remains the only way forward. … In its latest situation report, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a total of 618 confirmed [COVID-19] cases in Venezuela and 10 deaths. Politicization of humanitarian aid remains a major concern, the under-secretary general said, adding that nationwide fuel shortages — which the government attributes to unilateral sanctions — is constraining the work of humanitarian organizations trying to sustain their COVID-19 response…” (5/20).
-
AP: Oxfam to close 18 offices worldwide as virus drains finances
“Oxfam International, one of the world’s leading aid agencies, will severely curtail its work because of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of operations in 18 countries at the potential cost of 1,450 jobs…” (Pylas, 5/21).
Devex: Exclusive: Oxfam to lay off 1,450 staff and withdraw from 18 countries
“…More cost cutting is expected, as Oxfam — one of the world’s best-known development charities — conducts an organizational restructuring. A strategic review of the organization, made up of 20 affiliate members, began in late 2018 but its effects have been greatly accelerated by the economic turmoil brought about by the pandemic, which has seen fundraising events canceled and Oxfam stores closed…” (Worley, 5/20).
The Guardian: Oxfam to close in 18 countries and cut 1,500 staff amid coronavirus pressures
“…Still suffering from a fall in donations from the public in the U.K. because of the Haiti sex abuse scandal, and heavily dependent on its shops in a number of European countries — to the tune of £5m a week — Oxfam’s other sources of funding had also begun drying up. Oxfam Australia had already made deep cuts earlier this month, while cuts in the UK to Oxfam GB were also foreseen. Oxfam currently operates in 66 countries and 20 affiliates. It will retain a physical presence in 48 countries, six of which it will explore as new independent affiliate members…” (Beaumont, 5/20).
-
-
-
-
U.S. Department of State: Delivering on American Commitments in the COVID-19 Response with Additional Foreign Assistance
In this release, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announces additional assistance for the international response to COVID-10. Pompeo states, “The American people continue to prove they are the most generous humanitarians the world has ever known with today’s commitment of an additional $162 million for COVID-19 response, bringing the total to date to more than $1 billion since the outbreak began. The new funding announced today will continue to support vital interventions in health; water, sanitation, and hygiene; protection; and logistics; while also beginning to address the rapid rise in food insecurity driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding supports emergency food assistance, a first in our provision of COVID-19 supplemental funding to-date. Emergency food assistance is particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, restricted movement and created macroeconomic instability” (5/20).
-
U.S. Department of State: United States Provides Additional Assistance for the Crisis in Venezuela and the Region
In a release, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced additional funding for the crisis in Venezuela. Pompeo states, “We are providing more than $200 million in additional assistance from the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), including more than $138 million in humanitarian assistance, for Venezuelans in need. This includes critical humanitarian support to Venezuelans inside Venezuela, as well as humanitarian and development support for those who have fled to countries across the region and the communities hosting them” (5/20).
-
KFF: COVID-19 & PEPFAR: Implications for the Future
The potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to significantly affect the health and development of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, has serious implications for PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This issue brief examines the steps PEPFAR has taken to respond to the outbreak and the issues at stake (Carbaugh/Kates/Oum, 5/20).
KFF: Sweden’s Coronavirus Strategy Should Not Be the World’s — But Aspects of It Are Worthy of Consideration
In an article for Foreign Affairs, KFF Associate Director for Global Health Policy Josh Michaud discusses Sweden’s response to novel coronavirus (5/20).
KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of May 21, 2020 (5/21).
Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.