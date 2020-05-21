menu

U.S. To Deliver Medical Aid To Russia To Assist With Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases

May 21, 2020

Reuters: U.S. to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing
“A U.S. military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday, including 50 ventilators, to help Moscow cope with a rising number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths. … Only the United States has more confirmed cases of the novel infection. … Moscow sent medical supplies itself to the United States last month…” (Stolyarov et al., 5/21).

