WHO Predicts $1.3B Shortfall For Pandemic Response, Warns U.S. Funding Cuts Would Impact World’s Most Vulnerable Populations

AP: WHO: Trump cut to U.S. funds would hit world’s most vulnerable

“The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that any end to sizable U.S. funding for the U.N. health agency will have a ‘major implication for delivering essential health services to the most vulnerable people in the world.’ Michael Ryan was responding to questions from reporters about a letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump to the WHO’s chief threatening an end — for good — to funding from the United States, the agency’s biggest donor, unless it reforms…” (Keaten/Cheng, 5/20).

NPR: Fact-Checking And Assessing Trump’s Letter Of Rebuke To WHO

“As the world seeks to join together to bring the novel coronavirus under control, President Trump has sent a letter to the World Health Organization threatening that the U.S. will halt all funding and consider leaving the agency, pending an assessment of its response to COVID-19. … NPR spoke to global health experts in the U.S., Canada and Switzerland and examined the public record to provide context for some of the assertions in Trump’s letter…” (Huang, 5/20).

Reuters: WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach five million

“The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the rising number of new coronavirus cases in poor countries, even as many rich nations have begun emerging from lockdown. The global health body said 106,000 new cases of infections of the novel coronavirus had been recorded in the past 24 hours, the most in a single day since the outbreak began…” (Nebehay et al., 5/20).

Wall Street Journal: World Health Organization Projects $1.3 Billion Shortfall in Fighting Covid-19

“The World Health Organization says it is currently $1.3 billion short of what it expects it will need this year to fight the coronavirus pandemic and is looking for donors to fill the gap as the U.S. government threatens to cut funding. The WHO projects that it will require around $1.7 billion to fight the pandemic through the end of the year, but so far has raised a little more than $400 million from governments and charitable organizations around the world, according to a new report from the organization. An additional $300 million had been pledged by the beginning of May but it had not yet been received…” (Alpert, 5/20).