Oxfam To Close 18 Country Offices Amid Funding Pressures Exacerbated By COVID-19 Pandemic

AP: Oxfam to close 18 offices worldwide as virus drains finances

“Oxfam International, one of the world’s leading aid agencies, will severely curtail its work because of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of operations in 18 countries at the potential cost of 1,450 jobs…” (Pylas, 5/21).

Devex: Exclusive: Oxfam to lay off 1,450 staff and withdraw from 18 countries

“…More cost cutting is expected, as Oxfam — one of the world’s best-known development charities — conducts an organizational restructuring. A strategic review of the organization, made up of 20 affiliate members, began in late 2018 but its effects have been greatly accelerated by the economic turmoil brought about by the pandemic, which has seen fundraising events canceled and Oxfam stores closed…” (Worley, 5/20).

The Guardian: Oxfam to close in 18 countries and cut 1,500 staff amid coronavirus pressures

“…Still suffering from a fall in donations from the public in the U.K. because of the Haiti sex abuse scandal, and heavily dependent on its shops in a number of European countries — to the tune of £5m a week — Oxfam’s other sources of funding had also begun drying up. Oxfam Australia had already made deep cuts earlier this month, while cuts in the UK to Oxfam GB were also foreseen. Oxfam currently operates in 66 countries and 20 affiliates. It will retain a physical presence in 48 countries, six of which it will explore as new independent affiliate members…” (Beaumont, 5/20).