Negotiated Solutions Among Venezuela’s Political Actors Needed For Country To Move Forward, Especially Amid COVID-19, U.N. Official Says

U.N. News: Only Venezuelans can resolve Venezuela’s deepening crisis, DiCarlo tells Security Council

“Negotiations remain the only way to overcome the ongoing political deadlock in Venezuela, especially given the potentially far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior U.N. official told the Security Council on Wednesday. … Reiterating the secretary general’s oft-repeated call for a negotiated solution among Venezuelans — with United Nations help if requested — [Rosemary A. DiCarlo, under-secretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs,] said that talks among the country’s main political actors remains the only way forward. … In its latest situation report, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a total of 618 confirmed [COVID-19] cases in Venezuela and 10 deaths. Politicization of humanitarian aid remains a major concern, the under-secretary general said, adding that nationwide fuel shortages — which the government attributes to unilateral sanctions — is constraining the work of humanitarian organizations trying to sustain their COVID-19 response…” (5/20).