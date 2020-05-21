More News In Global Health

menu

May 21, 2020

Al Jazeera: Trump sidelines CDC in push to reopen the U.S. economy (Roberts, 5/20).

Devex: First came the coronavirus. And then the cyclone hit (Cornish, 5/21).

Devex: Q&A: Gates Foundation adopts ‘yes, and’ strategy in response to COVID-19 (Lieberman, 5/21).

The Economist: The risk of severe covid-19 is not uniform (5/21).

The Guardian: Rwanda to release 50 women jailed for having abortions (Hitayezu, 5/21).

Reuters: Top HIV scientist says he wouldn’t count on a vaccine for coronavirus soon (Galloni, 5/20).

Reuters: Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction (Nagchoudhary et al., 5/20).

