Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Role Of WHO, Impact On SDGs, Food Systems

Daily Star: Sustainable Development Goals: What to salvage from Covid-19

Abdullah Shibli, economist and senior research fellow at the International Sustainable Development Institute (ISDI) (5/20).

Devex: In the face of COVID-19, a new direction for Oxfam

José María (Chema) Vera, interim executive director of Oxfam International (5/20).

Foreign Affairs: Chronicle of a Pandemic Foretold

Michael T. Osterholm, Regents professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Mark Olshaker, writer and documentary filmmaker (5/21).

The Hill: Africa’s able pandemic response merits greater U.S. support

K. Riva Levinson, president and CEO of KRL International LLC (5/20).

New Humanitarian: COVID-19: When saving fewer lives is the right thing to do

Michiel Hofman, senior humanitarian specialist with Médecins Sans Frontières (5/20).

New York Times: What to Expect When a Coronavirus Vaccine Finally Arrives

Elena Conis, historian and professor in the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley, and Michael McCoyd and Jessie A. Moravek, doctoral candidates at the University of California, Berkeley (5/20).

New York Times: Let’s Remember That the Coronavirus Is Still a Mystery

Nicholas Kristof, columnist for the New York Times (5/20).

Project Syndicate: We Must Expand Debt Relief for Developing Countries

Josh Lipsky, director for programs and policy at the Atlantic Council’s Global Business and Economics Program, and Jeremy Mark, former senior communications adviser and speechwriter to the International Monetary Fund’s management team (5/20).

Project Syndicate: Protecting Women During the Pandemic

Davide De Beni, health economics adviser, and Federica Maurizio, sexual and reproductive health and rights analyst, both at the United Nations Population Fund’s Asia-Pacific office (5/20).

Wall Street Journal: How WHO Lost Its Way

Editorial Board (5/15).

Wall Street Journal: Letters: WHO Focus Widened to Reflect Health Needs

Cara Kiernan Fallon, associate fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy (5/20).

Washington Post: The E.U. has realized it is on its own — and is acting accordingly

Editorial Board (5/20).

Washington Post: Lebanese prime minister: The coronavirus is pushing Lebanon toward a major food crisis

Hassan Diab, prime minister of Lebanon (5/20).

Washington Post: The pandemic shows that Putin is not a strong leader

Michael McFaul, director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Hoover fellow at Stanford University (5/20).