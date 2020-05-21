U.S. State Department Announces Additional Funding For International COVID-19 Response

U.S. Department of State: Delivering on American Commitments in the COVID-19 Response with Additional Foreign Assistance

In this release, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announces additional assistance for the international response to COVID-10. Pompeo states, “The American people continue to prove they are the most generous humanitarians the world has ever known with today’s commitment of an additional $162 million for COVID-19 response, bringing the total to date to more than $1 billion since the outbreak began. The new funding announced today will continue to support vital interventions in health; water, sanitation, and hygiene; protection; and logistics; while also beginning to address the rapid rise in food insecurity driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding supports emergency food assistance, a first in our provision of COVID-19 supplemental funding to-date. Emergency food assistance is particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, restricted movement and created macroeconomic instability” (5/20).