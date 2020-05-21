U.S. Announces Additional Humanitarian Support For Venezuela, Region

U.S. Department of State: United States Provides Additional Assistance for the Crisis in Venezuela and the Region

In a release, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced additional funding for the crisis in Venezuela. Pompeo states, “We are providing more than $200 million in additional assistance from the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), including more than $138 million in humanitarian assistance, for Venezuelans in need. This includes critical humanitarian support to Venezuelans inside Venezuela, as well as humanitarian and development support for those who have fled to countries across the region and the communities hosting them” (5/20).