U.N. Pulls Some Foreign Staff From Idlib Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases; Russian Doctors Face Hostility, Mistrust; South Africa Experts Predict Up To 500K Cases; Pakistan Cases Continue To Rise Post-Lockdown
AFRICA
AP: Nearly 2 dozen escape from virus quarantine in Zimbabwe (Mutsaka, 5/20).
New Humanitarian: COVID-19 and hyperinflation leave hunger and few options in Zimbabwe (Dongozi, 5/20).
Reuters: South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible (Toyana, 5/21).
Reuters: Egypt to offer coronavirus testing in all general hospitals (Atallah/Lewis, 5/20).
U.N. News: Just hoping coronavirus will bypass Africa, would be a deadly mistake: Bachelet (5/20).
ASIA
AP: Sikh kitchens feed New Delhi’s masses in virus lockdown (Schmall, 5/21).
Reuters: Lockdown over, Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths, infections tick higher (Peshimam, 5/21).
UPI: Report: North Korea quarantining people with cold symptoms (Shim, 5/19).
EUROPE
AP: ‘We’re expendable’: Russian doctors face hostility, mistrust (Litvinova/Trofimova, 5/21).
Wall Street Journal: As the Coronavirus Lockdown Eases, Italy Confronts an Epidemic of Poverty (Stancati, 5/21).
Washington Post: An undertaker’s view of London’s coronavirus outbreak (Booth, 5/18).
LATIN AMERICA
AP: As virus swamps Peru, Venezuelan migrants collect the dead (Briceño, 5/20).
AP: In Brazil Amazon, help a flight away for many virus patients (Brito, 5/20).
AP: Brazil expands use of unproven drug as virus toll rises (Jeantet, 5/20).
The Guardian: ‘If I don’t have sex I’ll die of hunger’: Covid-19 crisis for Rio’s trans sex workers (Phillips/Cheibub, 5/21).
Reuters: Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors (Arcos/Del Pino, 5/20).
The Telegraph: Bolivia health minister arrested for corruption over ventilators (5/20).
Washington Post: Coronavirus seizes São Paulo as Trump ponders Brazil travel ban (Lopes, 5/20).
MIDDLE EAST
New Humanitarian: COVID-19 border closure cuts off Idlib cancer patients from treatment (Al Hosse/Edwards, 5/20).
New Humanitarian: U.N. pulls half its foreign aid staff out of Yemeni capital as COVID-19 spreads (Parker, 5/20).
Reuters: Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with coronavirus (5/21).
NORTH AMERICA
The Atlantic: ‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’ (Madrigal/Meyer, 5/21).
The Atlantic: America’s Patchwork Pandemic Is Fraying Even Further (Yong, 5/20).
Financial Times: U.S. health agency director warns of virus flare-up this year (Stacey/Crow, 5/20).
The Hill: Why the U.S. has the most reported coronavirus cases in the world (Sullivan, 5/21).
NPR: WH Coronavirus Coordinator Encouraged By Decline In New Cases In Most Of U.S. (Ordoñez, 5/19).
Reuters: Mexico registers record one-day coronavirus death toll with 424 fatalities: health ministry (Jorgic, 5/20).
Reuters: Large contingent of Cuban doctors help Mexico with coronavirus: sources (Oré, 5/20).
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Disease Outbreaks
- Health Workforce & Capacity
- Disease Diagnosis/Detection
- Treatment and Prevention Strategies
- Health System Performance
- LGBT/MSM/Gay and Bisexual
- Health In Emergency Situations/Humanitarian Assistance
- UN Agency
- US Global Health Policy
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
- Latin America and Caribbean
- Middle East