Blogs, Statements Address Issues Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

BMJ Opinion: Richard Smith: learning from a four-star general on leading in a time of pandemic

Richard Smith, former BMJ editor (5/20).

Center for Global Development: Why is DFC Investing in Domestic COVID-19 Programs?

Clemence Landers, policy fellow, and Prashant Yadav, senior fellow, both with CGD (5/20).

Chicago Council on Global Affairs: One Child, One Classroom — The Lifelong Cost of Malnutrition

Roger Thurow, senior fellow for global food and agriculture at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs (5/20).

Friends of the Global Fight: How COVID-19 is affecting the global response to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria (5/20).

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF): Haiti: MSF opens COVID-19 treatment center (5/20).

Science Speaks: COVID-19: Does the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have implications for vaccines?

Daniel Lucey, infectious diseases physician and adjunct professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University Medical Center and senior scholar at the Georgetown University O’Neill Institute, and Kristen Kent, MPhil, is a medical student at Georgetown University School of Medicine (5/20).

Science Speaks: COVID-19 Chameleon: Has Kawasaki syndrome been linked to a viral illness all this while?

Bertha Serwa Ayi, adjunct assistant professor of medicine at the Kansas Health Sciences Center and adjunct lecturer at the University of Development Studies in Ghana (5/20).

UNAIDS: Kenyan sex workers abandoned and vulnerable during COVID-19 (5/20).

UNAIDS: How COVID-19 has affected the needs of young people living with HIV and young key populations in Indonesia (5/20).

UNDP: COVID-19: Human development on course to decline this year for the first time since 1990 (5/20).

World Bank: COVID-19 (coronavirus): Ensuring equal access to vaccines through advanced market commitments

Shirmila Ramasamy, capital markets lawyer working on innovative financing mechanisms at the World Bank (5/20).

World Food Programme: Coronavirus threatens global surge in malnutrition, jeopardizing future of an extra 10 million children (5/20).