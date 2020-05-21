Civil Society Groups Express Concern Over U.S. Request That U.N. Remove Sexual, Reproductive Health Language From COVID-19 Response Plan

The Guardian: U.S. demands removal of sexual health reference in U.N.’s Covid-19 response

“Civil society groups have condemned calls by the Trump administration to remove references to sexual and reproductive health from the U.N. Covid-19 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). In a letter to the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, John Barsa, the acting administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), called on the U.N. to ‘stay focused on life-saving interventions’ and not include abortion as an essential service. … Françoise Girard, president of the International Women’s Health Coalition, said Barsa’s letter was ‘very worrisome’…” (Ford, 5/20).